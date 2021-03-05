CDC study finds easing mask and restaurant rules led to more Covid cases and deaths, as some states move to lift restrictions

Patrons Sari and Peter Melendez enjoy lunch at Katz's Delicatessen, the famous deli founded in 1888, on the first day of the return to indoor dining for New York City, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York, February 12, 2021.

Easing mask mandates and reopening restaurants have led to a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, according to a new study by the CDC that comes as the agency urges states not to aggressively lift health restrictions.

According to the study, which examined county data between last March and December, mask mandates implemented by local governments were able to slow the spread of the virus starting about 20 days after their implementation.

"Allowing on-premises restaurant dining was associated with an increase in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 41–100 days after implementation and an increase in daily death growth rates 61–100 days after implementation," wrote the researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Mask mandates and restricting any on-premises dining at restaurants can help limit community transmission of COVID-19 and reduce case and death growth rates."

The study found that mask requirements were associated with a more than 1 percentage point decrease in the daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths 20 days after their implementation. Dining at restaurants was associated with a 0.9, 1.2, and 1.1 percentage point increase in the case growth rate 41–60, 61 to 80 and 81 to 100 days, respectively, after restrictions were lifted, according to the study.

The researchers added that these measures will be important to prevent highly transmissible coronavirus variants from spreading unabated, which could cause more cases, hospitalizations and deaths, medical experts have warned.

"This report is a critical reminder that with the current levels of Covid-19 in communities, and the continued spread of more transmissible virus variants, which have now been detected in 48 states, strictly followed prevention measures remain essential for putting an end to this pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House Covid-19 press briefing on Friday.

"It also serves as a warning about prematurely lifting these prevention measures," Walensky said.