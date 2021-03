A phone with a Spotify music application is seen in this photo illustration.

This week's stock market slump has been particularly pronounced in one group of tech stocks, just as a Goldman Sachs strategist warned might happen.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% on Thursday, bringing it to a 3.6% loss for the week and into negative territory for the year. The losses have been more dramatic for a group of non-profitable tech stocks highlighted by Goldman's David Kostin in a note last weekend.