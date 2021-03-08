Airbus-Boeing truce is not a complete reset in U.S.-EU relations, experts say

US President Joe Biden has reportedly agreed to lower the income level caps for the third round of stimulus payments.

LONDON — The U.S. and the European Union might have reached a trade truce, but some analysts have doubts over whether the two sides will be able to agree on other contentious issues such as digital taxation and relations with China.

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday a suspension of tariffs imposed during the Trump presidency over aircraft subsidies. The dispute first emerged in 2004 and the World Trade Organization ruled in 2019 and 2020 that the U.S. and the EU had granted illegal support to Boeing and Airbus, respectively.

The $7.5 billion tariffs on EU products and $4 billion duties on U.S. goods are now on hold for four months as both sides look to draw up a deal that will include a permanent solution over support for the aircraft sector.

European officials have said the announcement marks a "reset" in trans-Atlantic relations after four fractious years under the Trump presidency, but some analysts are not convinced.

"The tariff suspension is a first step to defrost trade relations between Europe and the United States, and hopefully a sign that these tariffs will be taken away altogether soon," Fredrik Erixon, trade expert at the ECIPE think tank, told CNBC on Monday.

"I'm less convinced that the suspension signal a completely new orientation in transatlantic trade, with new agreements to support more economic integration."