Chinese app Meitu buys $40 million worth of bitcoin and ethereum

The interface of the app Meitu is displayed on a mobile phone in Yichang, central China's Hubei province, Feb 22, 2021.

Meitu, a Chinese company that makes a photo editing app, has purchased bitcoin and ether, becoming the latest firm to buy cryptocurrencies.

The Hong Kong-listed company said on Sunday it bought $22.1 million worth of ether and $17.9 million worth of bitcoin on March 5.

Meitu follows the likes of electric car company Tesla and Square in purchasing bitcoin. But the Chinese appmaker appears to be the first major company to buy ether, a cryptocurrency that works on the ethereum blockchain.

Bitcoin is based on its own blockchain, the technology that underpins it.

Ethereum is a completely different network. It's an open-source blockchain that allows developers to build apps on top of it. The cryptocurrency ether can be used to pay or interact with services built on top of the ethereum network. These are often called decentralized applications or dApps.