House prepares to pass $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, and Biden is expected to sign it this week

The House plans to pass Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week and get fresh aid to Americans starting this month.

The chamber aims to approve the rescue package in time for President Joe Biden to sign it before key unemployment programs expire on Sunday. The Senate passed the legislation on Saturday.

Democratic leaders hope to get the legislation through the House as soon as Tuesday, but passage could slip to Wednesday as representatives wait for the Senate to send the massive proposal back across the Capitol.

"It could be that we get it tomorrow afternoon and then it has to go to [the House Rules Committee]. And we'd take it up Wednesday morning at the latest," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Monday.

The bill extends a $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits through Sept. 6 and sends direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. The stimulus money will start hitting accounts this month, Biden said Saturday.

The bill also includes an expansion of the child tax credit, rental payment assistance and funds for Covid-19 vaccine distribution and testing. It directs money to state, local and tribal governments, along with schools.