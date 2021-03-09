That raise you got might complicate saving for retirement, but advisors have workarounds

It's always nice getting a raise, but it could affect your ability to save for retirement through your 401(k) plan.

Highly compensated employees — those making more than $130,000 annually — may not be able to contribute the maximum to their tax-deferred retirement plan if their lower-paid colleagues aren't diligently socking funds away, too.

The 2020 and 2021 limits for deductible contributions to a 401(k) plan are $19,500, or $26,000 including a $6,500 optional catch-up contribution for people over age 50.

Highly compensated employees, however, may not be able to contribute those maximum amounts. HCEs are defined as anyone who makes more than the $130,000 income threshold or who — along with their spouse and/or family members — owns more than 5% of the company.

If you qualify as an HCE under either of those criteria, your maximum contribution limits are tied to the participation rates of other employees in the company.

"The rub for highly compensated employees is that they can't contribute more than 2% above the average contributions of other employees in the plan," said Tom Gibson, a CPA and senior tax strategist for Tax Saving Professionals.

For example, if the average employee contribution to their 401(k) plan is 5% of their salary, HCEs cannot contribute more than 7% to their account. An individual making $150,000 could therefore set aside a maximum of $10,500 to the plan. The rationale for the rule is to encourage broad participation in the plan. Employer contributions to the plan must also follow rules to maintain the plan's tax-qualified status.

While minimizing current taxes is always a good goal, Gibson suggests high-income taxpayers also consider longer-term tax planning, as well, including in retirement.

"The idea behind any type of tax-deferred account is that your tax rate will be lower in retirement," Gibson said. "It worked well for my parents, but it may not be ideal for everyone."