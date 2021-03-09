The EU wants to boost its chip production as Covid fuels a global supply shortage

Executive Vice President of the European Commission for an Europe Fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager. YVES HERMAN | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — The European Union has plans to become less reliant on technologies traditionally manufactured outside of the bloc, such as the ramping up of chip production. Semiconductors are used in almost all electronic devices, from laptops and mobile phones to the brake sensors in our cars. However, the EU represents less than 10% of the global production of these chips. Amid a global shortage of semiconductors, as well as tensions between China and the U.S., the bloc believes it is time to improve its digital sovereignty. "It is our proposed level of ambition that by 2030 the production of cutting-edge and sustainable semiconductors in Europe including processors is at least 20% of world production in value," the European Commission said in a document to lawmakers on Tuesday.

This is particularly important for the EU at a moment when many manufacturers are facing delays and additional costs as they struggle to get enough semiconductors to make new cars. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the demand for digital devices and is putting a strain on chip supply.

