Kind launches frozen smoothie bowls as more consumers eat breakfast at home

Kind's expansion into new product categories is advancing with its launch of frozen smoothie bowls.

Last year, the company's bars entered the refrigerator and freezer aisles for the first time. It's also branched out into new snacks, like chocolate bark, positioning its food as healthier and more nutritious than its competition.

The company's latest launch is an attempt to reach the many consumers who are eating breakfast at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales of General Mills cereal and Kellogg's Eggo waffles soared last year. The trend also helped lift sales of Kind granola, which rose 22% in 2020, according to the company. .

Kind's frozen smoothie bowls have a base made from fruit and almond milk, topped with nut butter and granola. The bowls come in four flavors: Almond + Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit, Almond + Triple Berry Acai, Almond + Chocolate Banana and Almond + Peach Kiwi Greens. Each includes at least 7 grams of protein and no more than 9 grams of added sugar.

Mike Barkley, chief executive of Kind North America, said that Kind learned how to create and transport frozen food from its parent Mars. The privately held candy giant, which makes Snickers and Skittles, bought a stake in Kind in 2017, and then snapped up the remaining interest in November.

In 2020, the $3.7 billion frozen breakfast category saw sales rise 7%, according to IRI data.

"We think the [frozen breakfast] category is ripe for disruption because while there is some convenient options and some tasty options, they're not always that healthy," Barkley said.