Op-ed: Even after pivotal victories, the fight for women’s advancement in finance isn’t finished

As I reflect on my experience as a woman in the investment industry, I'd like to share a recent conversation I had with a student at Nichols College, a small private college in my home state. A male student asked me what my biggest challenge was in getting to where I am today in my career and my immediate response was, "Well, besides being a woman…" Don't get me wrong. Women are unstoppable. We have overcome explicit and implicit discrimination, we've risen to (almost all) of the top spots in government and industry and we've done it all while being held to long-standing social expectations of women as homemakers and primary caregivers. We can point to the progress of our mothers and grandmothers and the women with whom we've stood shoulder to shoulder as proof of our resilience. Yet, on an individual level, finding a seat at the table as a woman in the investment industry still feels like an uphill battle.

Becoming a strong female leader

Shannon Saccocia is Facetiming with one of her children. Shannon Saccocia

Early in my career, my aspirations were, in all honesty, somewhat limited by my own perception of what was possible. At conferences and analyst meetings, there were few women in the room and those present were never the guests of honor. While I value the time and feedback offered by my mentors over the years, most of them were men and mentorship is an insufficient substitute for visualization and affinity. With the limited number of women my network, it was difficult to apply their career models to the career I wanted to build. Instead, I attempted to fit into a mold that had worked for others. This led to frustration and disillusionment with the path I was on. The turning point for me came when I realized I needed to accept that the model for women in this industry is still a work in progress and acknowledge how fortunate I am to have the opportunity to help shape that model. Being able to craft and live out my vision of what it means to be a strong female leader is liberating, particularly because I know that having women at the table delivers better results for employees, clients and shareholders.

The work isn't finished

Shannon Saccocia and her family Shannon Saccocia