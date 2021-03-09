Tesla surges 20%, nearly wiping out five straight days of selling

U.S. tech stocks jumped Tuesday after bond yields declined, helping to drive Tesla up almost 20%, nearly wiping out five straight days of selling. However, Tesla is still down about 25% from its all-time intraday high of $900 per share on January 25.

Sales data published by the China Passenger Car Association also helped buoy Tesla's share price. CPCA reported Tuesday that retail sales of passenger cars in February 2021 in China more than quadrupled to around 1.2 million vehicles compared with February 2020 numbers.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle company sold 18,318 Model 3s and Model Ys made at its Shanghai vehicle plant in China, according to CPCA data. (Of that, 13,688 were Model 3s.) Those robust sales came despite a Chinese New Year holiday from February 11th to February 17th that interrupted business.