These tech stocks have lost more than 20% of their value so far this year

Some of the once high-flying tech stocks have reversed course and shaved high percentages off their stock prices, after rising bond yields raised concerns about valuations and higher interest rates.
Investors saw a rapid rise in bond yields, which move inversely to prices, over the past few weeks. As rates jumped, tech shares (especially ones with lofty valuations and little to no profit) traded lower.
That came as Wall Street also expected strong economic recovery as some pandemic restrictions are lifted and vaccines continue to roll out, so they poured into more cyclical stocks. There was also the fear that pandemic recovery could lead to concerning levels of inflation, which may hit tech stocks especially hard as they've been relying on easy borrowing for superior growth.
Tech shares hinted toward recovery in the premarket Tuesday as bond yields stabilized, leading investors to buy into the dip. However, the early rise in share prices Tuesday didn't completely recoup some of the losses.
CNBC compiled a list of some of the notable tech companies that have shed more than 20% this year as of Tuesday morning: