Time to double down — not let up, WHO chief scientist warns as Covid cases rise

The world needs to ramp up efforts to combat Covid-19 — and countries must not let their guard down, the World Health Organization's chief scientist warned Monday as coronavirus cases around the world surge.

"We're at a very risky period," said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan of the World Health Organization. "We need to double down, this is not the period to let up."

The WHO last week warned that new Covid-19 cases were increasing around the world after six consecutive weeks of declines. More than 2.6 million new cases were reported in the last week of February, up 7% from the week before, according to the health agency.

It added that the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas each saw increases of between 6% and 14%.