Asia-Pacific markets trade higher as investors return to risky assets

Visitors stands in front of an electronic ticker at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Wednesday as investors returned to risky assets, confident that a massive U.S. stimulus package will soon be approved.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.67% in early trade while the Topix index added 0.27%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.27% and the Kosdaq was up 1.44%.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.24% but the energy sector notched a 1.77% loss as oil prices remained under pressure.

The session in Asia-Pacific follows an overnight session on Wall Street where bond yields declined and tech stocks staged a comeback — the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.7% to post its best day since November.

"Global equities pushed higher as risk appetite returned," according to a Wednesday morning note from analysts at ANZ Research. "Investor confidence was buoyed by expectations that (U.S. President Joe) Biden's USD1.9trn fiscal stimulus package will soon be approved."