Disabled Americans may want to save their stimulus money in an ABLE account

For the first time, adult dependents will be eligible for a stimulus check.

One year into the pandemic, many have an immediate need for the funds. Yet those with disabilities who want to save their stimulus money might instead consider putting it into a so-called ABLE account.

This tax-advantaged and state-sponsored savings account allows disabled individuals to set aside up to $15,000 a year without losing critical government benefits, such as Medicaid. The total savings limit varies from state to state, but anything over $100,000 means a suspension of Social Security disability benefits.

In order to qualify for government aid, an individual's assets generally are capped at $2,000, outside of his or her ABLE account.

"The ABLE account allows you to stretch out the stimulus check," said Charlie Massimo, senior vice president at Wealth Enhancement Group, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

"You are not forced to spend it in 12 months."

The new eligibility is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was just passed by Congress and is awaiting President Joe Biden's signature. Previously, only those under 17 received payments.

As many as 26 million adult dependents — including disabled adults, college students and the elderly — would be affected, according to a May report from the American Enterprise Group.