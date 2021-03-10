European markets close higher, building on rally; U.S. inflation tame

LONDON - European stocks closed higher Wednesday, building on the week's gains, as U.S. inflation data eased some of the market's concerns about rising prices.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% higher, with chemicals up almost 1.8% to lead gains while mining stocks dropped 1.6%.

U.S. stock futures jumped on Wednesday after data showed inflation stayed tame in February, easing worries about rising prices that have jolted yields higher and unnerved equity investors.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 350 points to hit an intraday record high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both seen in positive territory on the news.

"Whilst markets are fretting about inflation that might lie ahead, there is no sign of it in the present," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors. "The prices of vehicles, clothes and transport were all lower month on month, which suggests that core inflation is not on the move yet; these are key elements of the data."

International markets were also keeping an eye on the passage of the Covid relief bill in the U.S. this week; Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are aiming to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday so that President Joe Biden can sign it by the weekend.

The legislation extends a $300 per week jobless benefit boost and programs expanding unemployment aid to millions more Americans through Sept. 6.