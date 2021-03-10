Healthy Returns: Building a Safer Future - In-Q-Tel VP Dr. Luciana Borio and former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

Meg Tirrell speaks to In-Q Tel VP and former FDA Acting Chief Scientist Dr. Luciana Borio and former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb about building a safer future. They explore where we are as an immunized nation with the rollout of the third FDA-authorized vaccine, how the threat of Covid is evolving and the road to reopening.

For more from the Healthy Returns event series, visit cnbcevents.com/healthyreturns to learn more and register for our annual summit on May 11, 2021.

Sponsored by Change Healthcare