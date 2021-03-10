Hong Kong 'pretty confident' vaccination will be available for all residents by year-end, health secretary says

Hong Kong's health secretary says she is confident that all its residents will be offered Covid vaccines by the end of 2021.

The city has signed agreements to obtain more than enough doses for its population, Hong Kong's Secretary for Food and Health, Sophia Chan, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

In response to a question on when Hong Kong could reach herd immunity, Chan said authorities are still gauging the response to vaccinations as well as watching the delivery procurement schedule. She did not provide a timeline for when the city could hit herd immunity, a situation where enough people in the population have become immune to a disease, so that it effectively stops spreading rampantly.

"We are pretty confident that by the end of the year … everybody in Hong Kong will be provided an opportunity to get (their) vaccination," she said.

Chan added that more than 22 million doses of Covid vaccines have already been ordered.

Hong Kong has a population of around 7.5 million, and began rolling out its vaccination drive in late February. It has signed deals to buy vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech, Europe's Oxford-AstraZeneca, as well as one supplied by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma and its partner, German drugmaker BioNTech.