Roblox CEO Baszucki is worth over $4 billion, and his college bud's VC firm just made a windfall

David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California. Ian Tuttle | Getty Images

Neil Rimer recalls having early conversations about what became Roblox when he was studying at Stanford in the 1980s. He was college buddies with David Baszucki, the gaming company's founder and CEO. More than three decades later that idea has made Baszucki extremely rich — his Roblox stake is worth $4.6 billion after the company's stock market debut on Wednesday. Rimer's investment firm, Index Ventures, is benefiting handsomely too. Its shares are valued at $3.7 billion. Baszucki and Rimer are two of the biggest winners in Roblox's direct listing, the latest tech company to go public at a massive valuation and generate hefty paper returns for its founders and venture backers. Snowflake, Palantir, Airbnb and DoorDash all went public from September to December and are now worth between $44 billion and $110 billion. Roblox's biggest outside stakeholder is Altos Ventures, which owns shares worth $8.1 billion, followed by Meritech Capital at $3.8 billion and then Index. Tiger Global controls a $2.8 billion stake, and First Round Capital's shares are worth $2.3 billion. The CEO's brother, Gregory, is on the board and owns a stake worth $1.1 billion. All of the figures above assume that none of the investors sold shares on Wednesday. It's possible that some did, as there's no lock-up period tied to the direct listing. Baszucki started Roblox in 2004. But he was kicking around the idea long before that, while studying electrical engineering at Stanford. Rimer said Baszucki was obsessed with physics and finding a way to run experiments faster than the physical world would allow. His interests collided with Apple's introduction of the Macintosh and the first graphical user interface available to consumers.

"He wanted to build an engine that in simple 2D grayscale could mimic real-world physics and allow people to build experiments and then run them," said Rimer, who majored in history and economics at Stanford, in an interview over Zoom on Wednesday. Based on that concept, Baszucki started a company called Knowledge Revolution in 1989 and sold it almost a decade later to MSC Software for $20 million. A few years later, he came up with Roblox to expand beyond educational use, aiming for a more mainstream audience.

'Kind of kicked myself'