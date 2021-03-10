Stimulus checks and expanded tax credits: Here’s how much money you could end up with

Between stimulus checks and expanded tax credits in the latest Covid-relief package, most U.S. households are poised to get some extra cash.

The amount? An average of $3,450 for the bottom 60% of earners ($65,000 or less), according to research from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The number reflects direct stimulus payments and expansions of both the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.

"The people you'd think need the help are going to get it," said Steve Wamhoff, director of federal tax policy for the institute.

More from Smart Tax Planning:

This tax pitfall could affect millions due to Covid

State tax departments set their sights on pro athletes

People fled from these high-tax states in 2020

Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to the so-called American Rescue Plan. It now will head to President Joe Biden for his expected signature.

In addition to direct $1,400 payments going to most adults (and their dependents) and the expansion of certain tax credits, the $1.9 trillion package includes an extra $300 per week for unemployment insurance, rental assistance and bigger subsidies for health insurance, among other provisions.

The chart below shows the average expected benefit across income groups from the direct payments and the expanded tax credits for children and earned income. The biggest benefit, as a share of income, would go to the bottom 20% of taxpayers.