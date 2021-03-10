Texas opens Covid vaccine eligibility to people 50 and older as it lifts mask mandate, opens businesses

Texas will allow residents ages 50 and over to receive Covid-19 vaccines beginning March 15, becoming the most populated U.S. state to expand eligibility to the age group so far, the state's department of health announced on Wednesday.

So far, Texas has allowed front-line health-care workers, people with underlying health conditions and those 65 and older to receive a shot. The state announced last week that it would immediately include school and child-care workers to its vaccine eligibility list as well.

By expanding eligibility to people over 50, the state aims to protect people most at risk for severe disease from the virus, the department said in a statement. The move will add 5 million more Texans to the state's priority list, though more than 1 million of them have already been vaccinated.

"Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state's priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state's health care system," Imelda Garcia, Department of State Health Services associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said in a statement.

More than half of the state's seniors have received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly a third are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

Wednesday also marked the end of the Lone Star State's mask mandate, and businesses are now allowed to reopen at 100% capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week, pointing to the state's increase in vaccine eligibility, decline in new cases and ample hospital capacity as reasoning.

Alaska on Tuesday became the first state to open vaccine eligibility to all residents who are 16 and older.