Op-ed: 'RBG' would certainly encourage women to take control of their finances

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not only one of the most recognized leaders in the battle for gender equality, but also a voice advocating for women's financial literacy. To be sure, the late RBG was one of America's most respected feminist pioneers.

For more than 50 years, RBG worked to end sex and gender discrimination in U.S. law. First, as the founder of the ACLU Women's Rights Project in 1972, where she successfully argued five of the six cases before the Supreme Court, and then as only the second woman serving on the U.S. Supreme Court.

RBG taught the court that "a gender line … helps to keep women not on a pedestal, but in a cage." In finances, the gender line that puts men in the driver's seat leaves women at a disadvantage and dangerously ill-informed about their money.

Historically, women have been more likely to take a back seat to men when it comes to money, and RBG fought to change this.

RBG used her voice when she co-founded the Women's Rights Project, while focusing solely on gender and financial equality. Specifically, her work and fight, paved the path for the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974. This act allowed women to have access to bank accounts, credit cards and mortgages without a male co-signer. RBG's legal work and many victories led to remarkable changes in financial independence for women.

Growing up, I saw how important financial strength and independence are for women. I watched as my own grandmother endured an abusive marriage, and I didn't understand why she never left. I finally dared to ask why she stayed, and Grandma shared that she felt financially trapped in her marriage.

It is not just my grandmother's generation that left the finances to men. According to a recent UBS study focusing on women's financial involvement in household finances, millennials exhibited less financial independence than baby boomer women. It seems that we are minting another generation of women who are not taking financial responsibility for themselves.

While RBG is no longer with us, there are several ground rules that we like to think she would agree that every adult woman should follow when it comes to managing her financial health.

At the top of this list, and most importantly is, never give someone complete control of your financial life. RBG knew that women must be involved in the money decisions for themselves. She fought tirelessly for women's equality and helped change laws so that women could open a bank account, credit card and mortgage in their name. These monumental steps forward helped women gain control of their own financial decisions.