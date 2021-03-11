Coupang is set to make its trading debut on the NYSE. Here's what one strategist is telling clients

Logos on facade at the shared headquarters of Internet company Coupang and security company SentinelOne in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, October 28, 2018.

Investors looking to buy shares of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang when it goes public in New York should consider if the company has what it takes to be profitable in the future.

That's the advice Daniel Yoo, head of global asset allocation at Yuanta Securities, Korea, has for clients.

"What you really need to know is whether or not, in the business environment of Korea and e-commerce, can they be able to generate a huge, profitable return on capital," Yoo said Thursday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Coupang is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CPNG" later in the day when U.S. markets open.

The company said it had priced 130 million shares at $35 apiece, raising $4.55 billion and valuing the company around $60 billion. That makes Coupang the largest IPO in the U.S. this year and one of the top 25 biggest listings of all time stateside, by deal size.

The price is also above the company's most recent expected range of between $32 and $34 a share.