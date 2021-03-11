Duke basketball season over after positive Covid case

A Duke Blue Devils basketball with the logo before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina.

The Duke men's basketball season is over following a positive coronavirus case in the program, the team announced in a statement Thursday.

The team is withdrawing from the ACC tournament after "one member of our program tested positive following Wednesday's ACC Tournament game in Greensboro," said Kevin White, Duke's director of athletics. "As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season."

The season's termination marks the end of the Blue Devils' 24-year streak of NCAA tournament play.

Duke was set to face Florida State in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night after defeating Boston College on Tuesday and Louisville on Wednesday.

"I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team," head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in the statement. "We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro."

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the program's positive test came from a walk-on player.

The positive test comes after The Duke Chronicle reported 102 undergraduates tested positive for the coronavirus between March 5 and 9.

The majority of students who tested positive "either have a known Greek affiliation and/or are first-year male students in the Class of 2024" in connection to in-person fraternity rush activities, Duke administrators wrote in an email to students Wednesday.

The Blue Devils ended the season 13-11 overall and finished tenth in the ACC with a 9-9 record.