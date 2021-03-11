Goldman picks 9 renewable energy stocks set to rebound after falling up to 40%

Goldman Sachs believes it is time for investors to rotate back into renewable energy majors, describing current price levels as a "compelling entry point."
The investment bank said shares in the sector had dropped by an average of roughly 20% since an early January-peak, with some falling as much as 40%.
This move lower among Green Energy Majors (or GEMs) in recent weeks was most likely triggered by higher inflation expectations, anxiety over the prospect of rising interest rates and a rotation out of capital intensive, secular growth industries, the analysts said in a note published Sunday.
Nonetheless, Goldman analysts reaffirmed their confidence in the potential for GEMs and argued there was growing evidence to support their investment view.
Here's a list of buy-rated stocks they expect to outperform: