Yelp data shows almost half a million new businesses opened during the pandemic

Since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago Thursday, new Yelp data showed nearly a half million businesses opened in America during that time, an optimistic sign of the state of the U.S. economic recovery.

Between March 11, 2020 and March 1, 2021, Yelp has seen more than 487,500 new businesses listing on its platform in the United States. That's down just 14% compared with the year-ago period. More than 15% of the new entities were restaurant and food businesses.

The novel coronavirus, first discovered in China, is believed to have surfaced in Wuhan in late 2019, before spreading rapidly around the world, infecting 118 million people and causing 2.6 million deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Virus mitigation efforts in nations all over the world, including the U.S., have ranged from full lockdowns to partial closures to reduced capacity of nonessential businesses and services. Masks and social distancing have been a hallmark of the pandemic. The economic damage from the crisis was swift.

However, according to data compiled by Yelp, which has released local economic impact reports all throughout pandemic, more than 260,800 businesses that had closed due to Covid restrictions, reopened from March 11, 2020 until March 1. About 85,000 of them were restaurant and food businesses.

Justin Norman, vice president of data science at Yelp, sees optimism in the numbers.

"As more and more Americans continue to get vaccinated, case counts continue to lower, and Congress' Covid relief bill that offers additional aid is distributed, we anticipate businesses that were once struggling over the last year will bounce back," Norman told CNBC. "We see this evidenced through the 260,000 businesses that have been able to reopen after temporarily closing."

Of the almost half million new businesses that have opened, about 59% were within the "professional, local, home and auto" category on Yelp.

"The number of new business openings — particularly the high number of new home, local, professional and auto services businesses — also shows great potential for those industries in the future," Norman said.