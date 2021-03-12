Majority of U.S. House Democrats from New York call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo listens to speakers at a vaccination site on March 8, 2021, in New York.

A majority of congressional Democrats from New York, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, on Friday issued near-simultaneous calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

"The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point," Nadler said in a statement on Twitter.

"Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign," Nadler said.

So far, 12 of the 19 House Democrats from New York have called for Cuomo to quit.

The embattled Democratic governor has faced calls for his resignation from state-level politicians within his own party over a growing list of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations against him.

Cuomo has vowed not to resign and has urged people to suspend judgment on the numerous allegations against him until the conclusion of an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon, Cuomo repeated he would not step down.

"I did not do what has been alleged, period," Cuomo said. "I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone."

The defiant governor added: "Politicians who don't know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and then an opinion, are in my opinion reckless and dangerous."