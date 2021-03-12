Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Exxon, GameStop, Denny's, Apple & more
Published Fri, Mar 12 2021
8:03 AM EST
Updated Fri, Mar 12 2021
9:42 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
RBC downgraded Lennar to sector perform from outperform.
Baird downgraded Quest to neutral from outperform.
Deutsche Bank initiated MSCI as buy.
Jefferies initiated Nordstrom as buy.
Stephens upgraded Denny's to overweight from equal weight.
Citi reiterated T-Mobile as a top pick.
Evercore ISI named Marvell a top pick.
JPMorgan named Chevron and Exxon as top picks.
Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Apple.
Goldman Sachs upgraded Barclays to buy from neutral.
Bank of America reiterated GameStop as underperform.
A pedestrian and cyclist wear facemasks outside a branch of department store chain Nordstrom in Santa Monica, California on May 11, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
