Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Exxon, GameStop, Denny's, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • RBC downgraded Lennar to sector perform from outperform.
  • Baird downgraded Quest to neutral from outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated MSCI as buy.
  • Jefferies initiated Nordstrom as buy.
  • Stephens upgraded Denny's to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi reiterated T-Mobile as a top pick.
  • Evercore ISI named Marvell a top pick.
  • JPMorgan named Chevron and Exxon as top picks.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Apple.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Barclays to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America reiterated GameStop as underperform.
A pedestrian and cyclist wear facemasks outside a branch of department store chain Nordstrom in Santa Monica, California on May 11, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

