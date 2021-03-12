Skip Navigation
Goldman: This region looks 'cheap' compared with the U.S. — and here's how to trade it

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Omar Marques | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs expects a strong surge in value for European and U.K. stocks and said the region is trading at a discount compared with the U.S. in almost all sectors.

Being better positioned to benefit from a recovery in world trade, as well higher bond yields and rising inflation expectations makes the region attractive to investors, Goldman's analysts led by Peter Oppenheimer said in a research note last week.

They expect 40% growth in earnings per share for the region's stocks. EPS is an important metric used by traders to gauge the value of a stock and a higher number often means investors will pay more for it.  

The analysts added that one country's stocks, in particular, are trading at a record discount compared with the U.S, and it also has one of the highest dividend yields in the world.

Here are Goldman's tips for how to trade the region.

