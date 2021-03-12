Henry Ford's great-great grandchildren nominated to automaker's board

Ford Motor Co. displays a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, September 17, 2020.

DETROIT – Two great-great grandchildren of Ford Motor founder Henry Ford have been nominated to the company's board of directors, the automaker announced Friday.

Alexandra Ford English, 33, is the daughter of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford. She is currently a director in corporate strategy at the company, responsible for enterprise, connectivity and digital network strategic plans.

Henry Ford III, 40, is the son of Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II, 72, who plans to retire from the board in May. Ford III is currently a director in Ford investor relations.