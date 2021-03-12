Hong Kong legislature will be 'largely ceremonial' after China revamp, says ex-U.S. diplomat

A former U.S. diplomat said China's latest move to tighten its control over Hong Kong will turn the semi-autonomous region's legislative body into something that's "largely ceremonial."

"I think what we'll see in the years ahead is that the legislative council ... will become a largely ceremonial organization — similar to the legislative apparatus in Beijing," Kurt Tong, former U.S. consul general and chief of mission in Hong Kong and Macau, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

Beijing on Thursday approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system. The proposed measures will alter the size and composition of Hong Kong's legislature and election committee.

In response, the U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a Thursday statement: "This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself."

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department condemned the move and said the changes were "a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes."