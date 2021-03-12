Op-ed: Here are some moves to consider during a period of rising interest rates

When investing in the markets, many forces can affect your portfolio and how you invest, but very few of them have a bigger impact than interest rates and where the 10-year Treasury stands.

An interest rate is simply the amount charged by a lender to a borrower for lending money, which is often referred to as annual percentage rate, or APR.

This stock market has experienced its share of scares over the last year and still managed to stay resilient through it all. A new but very familiar fear has started emerging that have investors questioning if equities are still the right place in this economy.

During economic times such as this, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are the two main players responsible for stabilizing the U.S. economy and bringing the country back to green pastures and sunny skies.

The two main goals for these government entities are price stability, which tackles inflation, and full employment, which focuses on decreasing the unemployment rate in the U.S.

When interest rates increase, the public may see the effects of this move by changes in mortgage rates when they are trying to buy a home or increased APR on credit credits from financial institutions, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, as interest rates increase, money becomes expensive. Which means that it becomes harder to raise, borrow or lend capital. This creates a bigger hurdle for businesses to grow, expand, invest, hit projections and also to hire.

A company's balance sheet and profitability are effected as a result, changing how much that business is worth or what an investor is willing to pay for that company's stock. Ultimately, that company's stock price drops as the demand for that stock decreases and people begin to sell out of their stock.