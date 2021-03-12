Skip Navigation
Politics

U.S. Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Mike Calia
Key Points
  • U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday became the most prominent lawmakers so far to call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
  • The three-term Democrat is facing several allegations of sexual harassment and a scandal regarding his handling of the Covid crisis.
  • Cuomo earlier Friday resisted a growing number of calls for his resignation that have come from members of his own party.
Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who represent New York in the U.S. Senate, have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign as he faces multiple sexual harassment allegations and a scandal stemming from his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats, are the most prominent officials yet to call for Cuomo's resignation. Their statement added further momentum to a growing tide of Cuomo's fellow Democrats urging him to leave office.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," the senators said in a joint statement. "Governor Cuomo should resign."

Earlier Friday, Cuomo resisted a growing number of calls to resign, calling those statements "reckless and dangerous."

"I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone," the three-term Democratic governor said in a press conference.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Schumer and Gillibrand's statement. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan, on Friday threatened to start a PAC to support primary challengers against Schumer and Gillibrand, who at that point hadn't called for the governor's resignation.

This combo of file photos show New York's U.S. Representatives, top row from left, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY; U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY; and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY. Bottom row, from left, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-NY; U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY; and U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-NY. Multiple members of New York's congressional delegation on Friday, March 12, 2021, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

More than half of New York's Democratic congressional delegation have called for Cuomo to step down, as have dozens of state Democratic lawmakers.

Read Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand's full statement here:

"Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."