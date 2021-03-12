U.S. Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who represent New York in the U.S. Senate, have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign as he faces multiple sexual harassment allegations and a scandal stemming from his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats, are the most prominent officials yet to call for Cuomo's resignation. Their statement added further momentum to a growing tide of Cuomo's fellow Democrats urging him to leave office.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," the senators said in a joint statement. "Governor Cuomo should resign."

Earlier Friday, Cuomo resisted a growing number of calls to resign, calling those statements "reckless and dangerous."

"I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone," the three-term Democratic governor said in a press conference.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Schumer and Gillibrand's statement. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan, on Friday threatened to start a PAC to support primary challengers against Schumer and Gillibrand, who at that point hadn't called for the governor's resignation.