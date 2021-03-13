Crude to $100: Trader makes the case for a spike in oil prices

Crude oil prices are on a path to highs not seen since 2014, according to one chart analyst.

As the energy sector tracks for its best quarter on record with a year-to-date gain of nearly 40%, there's "clearly some upside" for oil prices as well, Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices slid half of 1% to around $65.60 a barrel on Friday.

"I could actually see a number that could be north of 100 in the next, say, six to ... 12 months from here," said Johnson, his firm's senior technical research analyst.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is also showing signs of life after a difficult 2020, he said.

"There is clearly a double bottom that has been made and even a higher low that has been made," he said, citing a chart of the 23-stock exchange-traded fund.