Russian-Chinese pact to explore the moon is another sign the U.S. must change its approach to Moscow

Photo taken by the rover Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) on Jan. 11, 2019 shows the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe. China announced Friday that the Chang'e-4 mission, which realized the first-ever soft-landing on the far side of the moon, was a complete success. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Call it lunar politics. This week Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, signed an agreement with the Chinese National Space Administration, to create an International Scientific Lunar Station "with open access to all interested nations and international partners." It was the most dramatic sign yet that Moscow sees its space future with China and not the United States, further underscoring its growing strategic alignment with Beijing. That follows a quarter of century of U.S.-Russian space cooperation, launched by those who dreamed of a post-Cold War reconciliation between Moscow and Washington. The high point was the building and operating of the International Space Station. This week's agreement also marked an apparent rebuke of NASA's invitation for Russia to join the Artemis project, named for Apollo's twin sister, that aims to put the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024. With international partners, Artemis would also explore the lunar surface more thoroughly than ever before, employing advanced technologies. "They see their program not as international, but similar to NATO," sneered Dmitry Rogozin last year, the director general of Roscosmos, who did a lot of sneering previously in Brussels as the former Russian ambassador to NATO. "We are not interested in participating in such a project." Rather than dwell on what all this means to the future of space, it is perhaps more important for the Biden administration to reflect on how this latest news should be factored into its emerging approach to Putin's Russia. President Biden has no illusions about Putin, showing that he will engage when he concludes it is in the U.S. interest and sanction when necessary. His first foreign policy win was a deal with Putin to extend the new Strategic Arms Limitation Talks that President Trump had abandoned.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 6, 2019: China's Persident Xi Jinping (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a ceremony at St Petersburg University in which Xi Jinping was awarded St Petersburg University honorary doctoral degree. Alexei Nikolsky | TASS | Getty Images

That said, Biden also imposed new sanctions on Russia, in concert with the European Union, after the poisoning and then imprisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will act on new or existing U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the most active issue currently in play which is dividing the EU and even German politics. Whatever course Biden chooses, he would be wise not to compound the mistakes of previous administrations due to misperceptions about Russia's decline or too singular a focus on Beijing. "Putin does not wield the same power that his Soviet predecessors did in the 1970s or that Chinese President Xi Jinping does today," writes Michael McFaul, U.S. ambassador to Moscow for President Obama, in Foreign Affairs. "But neither is Russia the weak and dilapidated state that it was in the 1990s. It has reemerged, despite negative demographic trends and the rollback of market reforms, as one of the world's most powerful countries—with significantly more military, cyber, economic, and ideological might than most Americans appreciate." McFaul notes that Russia has modernized its nuclear weapons, while the U.S. has not, and it has significantly upgraded its conventional military. Russia has the 11th-largest economy in the world, with a per-capita GDP bigger than that of China. "Putin has also made major investments in space weapons, intelligence, and cyber capabilities, about which the United States learned the hard way," wrote McFaul, referring to the major cyberattack that was revealed earlier this year after it penetrated multiple parts of the U.S. government and thousands of other organizations. At the same time, Putin is showing less restraint in how aggressively he counters domestic opponents, defies Western powers, and appears willing to take risks to achieve a dual motive: restoring Russian standing and influence and reducing that of the United States. Henry Foy, the Financial Times Moscow bureau chief, this weekend lays out a compelling narrative on today's Russia under the headline, "Vladimir Putin's brutal third act." Writes Foy: "After 20 years in which Putin's rule was propped up first by economic prosperity, and then by pugnacious patriotism, his government has now pivoted to repression as the central tool of retaining power."