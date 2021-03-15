European Union countries clash over unequal vaccine distribution

Nursing staff wait for the vaccine for COVID 19 by AstraZeneca on CUS Turin University Sports Center on March 14, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Stefano Guidi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — Six members of the European Union have raised concerns over how the bloc is distributing Covid-19 vaccines, after AstraZeneca cut its delivery targets once again. Austria, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia wrote to the European Commission on Saturday to complain that jabs are not being delivered on a proportionate basis among the 27 countries which make up the European Union. "If this system were to carry on, it would continue creating and exacerbating huge disparities among member states by this summer," the heads of state wrote in a letter obtained by CNBC. It was initially agreed that vaccines bought by the EU would be handed out proportionately to the size of a country's population. But some countries introduced flexibility into the system so they could opt for more of a specific vaccine based on price and maintenance conditions.

The European Commission responded to the letter by saying the distribution is a "transparent process" and that it was the member states' decision to introduce this flexibility. "Under this system, if a member state decides not to take up its pro rata allocation, the doses are redistributed among the other interested Member States," the commission said in a statement. According to media reports, Bulgaria, for instance, opted to receive fewer Pfizer and BioNTech shots, the most expensive of the vaccines, and more of the shot developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. As a result, other EU countries were able to buy the excess Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines. The Bulgarian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Monday.

If we didn't have the commission doing this work on behalf of the European Union, the competition and the issues that you opened up this interview (with) would have been greater. Paschal Donohoe Eurogroup president