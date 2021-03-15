DigitalOcean emphasizes simplicity in IPO filing as it prepares to battle cloud giants like Amazon

The market for cloud-computing infrastructure to power applications has grown immensely since Amazon introduced its first cloud services in 2006, but U.S. investors haven't had a great way of investing exclusively in cloud.

That will change in the coming weeks when a company called DigitalOcean starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOCN."

Buying shares of Amazon -- or Alibaba, Google, IBM, Microsoft or Oracle -- has meant getting a small percentage of exposure to the public cloud. DigitalOcean is different because it doesn't do anything else.

The company will start out with a much lower valuation than those other companies. In a Monday update to the prospectus for its initial public offering, DigitalOcean said it expects to sell shares at $44 to $47 per share, which would give it a market cap of about $4.8 billion at the middle of the range. DigitalOcean also said Tiger Global and an entity tied to existing investor Access Industries want to buy up to $175 million in the company's shares at the time of the IPO.

Unlike public cloud market leader Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean is not profitable. It lost almost $44 million in 2020, compared with a $40 million loss in 2019. DigitalOcean is also growing more slowly than AWS, despite that AWS generates 142 times more revenue. AWS revenue in 2020 totaled $45.37 billion, up 29.5%, while DigitalOcean reported 25% revenue growth.

That might be okay, because DigitalOcean has a specialty: Simplicity. It isn't overwhelming to new users, who wind up increasing the amount they spend on DigitalOcean services over time.

Simplicity is one of the four principles the founders picked when DigitalOcean started in 2012. "We take infrastructure technology and make it simple across all aspects of the product experience," CEO Yancey Spruill, a former operating chief and finance chief at SendGrid, wrote in a letter to investors in the prospectus.