Elon Musk has officially been made the 'Technoking of Tesla'

Tesla has officially given CEO Elon Musk the title of "Technoking of Tesla," in a new regulatory filing on Monday.

Musk will retain his position as chief executive officer, Tesla said. Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla's chief financial officer, has also been given a new title: "Master of Coin."

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the car company said: "Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn and Master of Coin, respectively."

It's unclear what has prompted the new titles. Last month, the autos firm announced it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.