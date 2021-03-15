Skip Navigation
Tech

Elon Musk has officially been made the 'Technoking of Tesla'

Sam Shead@Sam_L_Shead
Key Points
  • Elon Musk will retain his position as chief executive officer, Tesla said.
  • Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla's chief financial officer, has also been made "Master of Coin."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 2020.
Ding Ting | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Tesla has officially given CEO Elon Musk the title of "Technoking of Tesla," in a new regulatory filing on Monday.

Musk will retain his position as chief executive officer, Tesla said. Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla's chief financial officer, has also been given a new title: "Master of Coin."

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the car company said: "Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn and Master of Coin, respectively."

It's unclear what has prompted the new titles. Last month, the autos firm announced it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.