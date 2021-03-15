GM-backed Cruise to buy self-driving start-up Voyage

Cruise Chief Technology Officer Kyle Vogt (left) with Voyage CEO Oliver Cameron, who will join Cruise as part of an acquisition of the company.

General Motors' majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise has agreed to acquire Voyage, a self-driving car start-up that operated in retirement communities.

The companies, which didn't disclose the terms of the deal, announced it Monday in a blog post by Voyage CEO Oliver Cameron, who will join Cruise as vice president of product. Cruise spokesman Ray Wert declined to comment on the cost of the deal.

It's unclear how long Cruise will continue operating in the retirement communities. Wert said the "communities in which they operate are not on our immediate roadmap." Instead, Cruise is focused on launching a robotaxi business in San Francisco. A majority of Voyage's 60 employees are expected to join Cruise, Wert said.

"Voyage is tightly aligned to our mission, and shares our mindset around safety, accessibility, cost and convenience for customers," Wert said in an email. "Their talented team is highly productive and resourceful, with direct experience in developing a full-stack AV solution that will help accelerate our efforts to build the world's most advanced self-driving vehicles."