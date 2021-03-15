Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, JPMorgan, Dollar General, Exxon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • BMO reiterated Netflix as a top pick.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan to $185 from $170.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Unity Software as buy.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Dollar General to overweight from neutral.
  • Jefferies upgraded MGM to buy from hold.
  • BMO downgraded ViacomCBS to underperform from market perform.
  • Bank of America reiterated Exxon and Occidental as top ideas.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Gap to $40 from $32.
  • Baird named Sprout as a fresh pick.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Giulia Marchi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

