Asia-Pacific markets set for another cautious trading day ahead of this week's Fed meeting

SINGAPORE — Australian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday following a relatively subdued start to the global trading week as investors look ahead to the Fed meeting stateside.
The benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.26%, after finishing near flat in the previous session. The energy and materials subindexes declined 1.01% and 0.46%, respectively, as oil names and major miners sank.
Most of Australia's so-called Big Four banks also struggled for gains, with only the Commonwealth Bank climbing 0.25% higher.
Nikkei futures pointed to a cautious start in Japan.
That follows an overnight session on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 inched higher to closed at record highs amid optimism over the economic reopening.
The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on March 16 and 17.
That is "undoubtedly another factor keeping investors a little bit cautious at the start of the new week," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, said in a Tuesday morning note.
"There is a lot of focus on whether the new forecasts and dots plot will vindicate the current lift in Fed hike expectations," he said.
Every quarter, members of the FOMC forecast where interest rates will go in the short, medium and long term. These projections are represented visually in charts and are called a dot plot.
A surge in interest rates and a rebounding U.S. economy has put the central bank's easy policies in the spotlight and market watchers have questioned when the Fed may consider unwinding those policies.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar last traded at 91.833 against a basket of peers.
The Japanese yen changed hands at 109.14, staying relatively flat. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar traded fractionally lower at $0.7748.
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday during Asian trading hours. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.08% to $65.34. Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent still struggled to push past $70 in the previous session, settling down at $68.88.