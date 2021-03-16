Asia-Pacific markets set for another cautious trading day ahead of this week's Fed meeting

Visitors stands in front of an electronic ticker at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Australian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday following a relatively subdued start to the global trading week as investors look ahead to the Fed meeting stateside.

The benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.26%, after finishing near flat in the previous session. The energy and materials subindexes declined 1.01% and 0.46%, respectively, as oil names and major miners sank.

Most of Australia's so-called Big Four banks also struggled for gains, with only the Commonwealth Bank climbing 0.25% higher.

Nikkei futures pointed to a cautious start in Japan.

That follows an overnight session on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 inched higher to closed at record highs amid optimism over the economic reopening.