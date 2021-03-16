High-end retail stocks are showing signs of more upside, Jim Cramer says

High-end retail stocks have made strong gains in recent months, and recent trading activity could be signaling more upside on the horizon, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.
"The non-essential high-end retailers have already run, but the charts, as interpreted by Bob Lang, suggest that Capri Holdings, Tapestry, LVMH and Nordstrom could all have more upside here thanks, yes, to the stimulus checks," the "Mad Money" host said.
Lang, the founder of ExplosiveOptions.net and a contributor to TheStreet.com, is a trusted technician that Cramer relies on to get a read on the state of the market.
Cramer noted last year was the biggest period of retail failures in history, as coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions put a dent in the brick-and-mortar retail landscape.
As the U.S. carries out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign and guides closer to a full economic reopening, those businesses that outlasted the damage could be in a position to benefit from another round of relief spending that includes a third distribution of direct payments to most Americans.
"This whole group was running out of gas a couple weeks ago, then Congress agreed to pump $2 trillion in [the economy] and now they're looking at another leg higher," Cramer said.
"Lang thinks this is the kind of stock that gets overbought, but instead of being fearful he says it stays overbought," Cramer said, "meaning he sees that it could revisit the old highs."
"When the stock pulled back to its 50-day moving average back in January, that was your chance [to buy it] ... Lang thinks Tapestry's a quiet leader with more room to run," Cramer said. "He's more bullish on Tapestry than I am."
"Lang's betting the big boys are not done" buying the stock, Cramer said.
"Lang points out that the MACD is flashing a buy signal right now, and it doesn't hurt that the last quarter came in spectacularly better than expected," Cramer said. "Lang's betting it could make a run at its 2018 peak, up about 50% from here."
