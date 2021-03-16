More European countries suspend AstraZeneca shot as regulators review its side effects

An army health worker prepares a dose of Covishield, AstraZeneca/Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, at an army hospital in Colombo on January 29, 2021.

LONDON — Two additional countries opted to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe on Tuesday, as regulators proceed with a new review into its side effects.

Sweden and Latvia announced on Tuesday morning that they were pausing their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford. Portugal, Luxembourg and Slovenia took the decision to halt use of the shot on Monday night. Earlier in the day, Germany, France, Italy and Spain also joined the group of nations suspending use of the vaccine.

So far, 13 countries in the European Union have taken this decision, while a few others have stopped using individual batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Concerns over the widespread implications of the move have mounted in recent days, after Austria first decided to suspend the use of a specific batch of AstraZeneca shots last week, following the death of a 49-year old woman who had received this vaccine.

However, Europe's health regulator has insisted that the "benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects."

In a statement Monday, the European Medicines Agency said it "will further review the information" and called an extraordinary meeting on the issue for Thursday.