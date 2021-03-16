Tiger Woods returns to golf video games for the first time since 2013

Tiger Woods is back on video games.
New York-based software firm Take-Two Interactive announced it partnered with Woods on a licensing deal to use his name, image, and likeness and it allows the iconic PGA Tour figure to be featured on its golf game, PGA Tour 2K. Woods will also join 2K as executive director, the company said.
Terms of the pact were not made available.
"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," Woods said in a statement according to the Golf channel. "I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together."
Woods, 45, formerly had a deal with rival gaming company Electronic Arts (EA Sports) before parting ways with the company in 2013. The firm sold over $700 million in golf games featuring Woods, according to an article by CNN. The article also estimated Woods made roughly $6 million per year with EA Sports during the partnership, which commenced in 1998.
Forbes estimates Woods has made over $1 billion in endorsements from companies including Nike and American Express. But whether Woods will return to play real golf is the more pressing question. Woods is still recovering from an automobile accident on Feb. 23 in Southern California, leaving the golfer with serious leg injuries.
Take-Two owns Rockstar Games and 2K studio, the latter of which makes the popular National Basketball Association video game NBA 2K. The firm will also return to making National League Football games for the first time since 2005 after striking a new licensing agreement with the league last March.
The company released its first PGA Tour game last August, developed by Canada-based HB Studios, which Take-Two announced its acquiring. Take-Two has a market capitalization of $19.9 billion. Shares of the company were up 2% on Tuesday afternoon, trading at $173 per share.