Tiger Woods returns to golf video games for the first time since 2013

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods is back on video games.

New York-based software firm Take-Two Interactive announced it partnered with Woods on a licensing deal to use his name, image, and likeness and it allows the iconic PGA Tour figure to be featured on its golf game, PGA Tour 2K. Woods will also join 2K as executive director, the company said.

Terms of the pact were not made available.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," Woods said in a statement according to the Golf channel. "I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together."

Woods, 45, formerly had a deal with rival gaming company Electronic Arts (EA Sports) before parting ways with the company in 2013. The firm sold over $700 million in golf games featuring Woods, according to an article by CNN. The article also estimated Woods made roughly $6 million per year with EA Sports during the partnership, which commenced in 1998.

