Amazon is expanding Amazon Care telehealth service nationally for its employees and other companies



Amazon is rolling out its telehealth service known as Amazon Care for its employees in all 50 states starting this summer with plans to expand it to other employers later this year.

"Amazon Benefits has been the enterprise customer that we've been serving to date. Now, looking at other enterprises, understanding their needs, we think a lot of the needs are similar," Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, said.

Amazon Care launched as a pilot program two years ago to provide convenient urgent care visits virtually for the company's employees in Washington state, with free telehealth consults and in-home visits for a fee from nurses for testing and vaccinations. The program has since expanded into more of a primary care service.

"We have developed the ability to treat chronic conditions … you can see the same provider, have a care team, so that that group of clinicians really gets to know you and I would say, we're also learning on the clinical side, we really need to give clinicians, the tools to provide excellent care," Helton said.

Amazon will roll out the virtual care part of the program for its employees and other companies nationwide this year, but the added in-person services will initially be offered only in Washington state and near its new second headquarters in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

The move comes two months after Amazon said it was winding down Haven, its joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan. Haven had been touted three years ago as an incubator to improve employer health programs.

In the interim, Amazon has developed and launched its own online pharmacy, after acquiring PillPack in 2018. Last year, the company partnered with employer health provider Crossover Health to launch in-person employee health clinics, which now serve Amazon workers across 17 sites in Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, California and Michigan.

The pharmacy, the employee clinics and Amazon Care are run as independent health-care initiatives within Amazon. Asked whether she envisions the company putting some of the services together for other employers, Helton said she "won't speculate about how this will evolve."