Apple reportedly preparing high-end iPads that could launch as soon as April

Apple could release new iPads as soon as April, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The new iPads will be part of Apple's high-end iPad Pro line and could feature improved cameras, a faster processor, and a new type of Mini-LED display on the largest iPad with improved brightness and contrast.

Otherwise, they will look similar to the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, according to the report. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro costs $799 and the larger model starts at $999.

The report comes as Apple's iPad business has been boosted by people looking for computers to work and play from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the most recent holiday quarter, Apple reported $8.4 billion in iPad sales, an increase of more than 42% increase from the previous year.

Apple typically releases most of its new products, including iPhones, in the fall, but sometimes delivers less significant product updates during a launch event in the spring. The Cupertino-based giant has not announced a spring launch event this year.

In recent years, Apple has been positioning its iPad Pro models as laptop replacements, including introducing mouse support and keyboard accessories like the $299 Magic Keyboard.