Biden briefed on Atlanta shootings; Harris expresses solidarity with Asian Americans

Crime scene tape surrounds Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was briefed by his administration's top law enforcement officials about the deadly Atlanta-area shooting spree that left eight dead, reportedly including six Asian women.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray briefed Biden by phone about the shootings at three spas, which have prompted leaders to condemn a recent surge in violence against Asian Americans.

"The investigation is ongoing and the question of motivation is still to be determined," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with the prime minister of Ireland.

"But whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," the president said.

Biden said he is awaiting more information from the Department of Justice and the FBI, adding, "I'll have more to say when the investigation is completed."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that Biden had been initially briefed overnight about the shootings, and that officials "have been in touch with the mayor's office and will remain in touch with the FBI."

Authorities have arrested a suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia. Asked if the attacks were racially motivated, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said that they asked the suspect that specific question and that "did not appear to be the motive."

"We believe that he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out," Reynolds said, adding that Long indicated he may be a sex addict.

However, Reynolds said, it's still early in the investigation.

At the top of a call with Irish leaders Wednesday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris expressed solidarity with the Asian American community.

"It is tragic. Our country, the president and I and all of us, we grieve for those lost. Our prayers are with the families of those who have been killed. This speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it," Harris said.



"The investigation is ongoing. We don't yet know, we're not yet clear about the motive," she said. "But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people."