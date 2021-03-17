European markets head for lower open ahead of Fed meeting outcome

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday as global investors await the outcome from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve.

London's FTSE is seen opening 10 points lower at 6,791, Germany's DAX down 26 points at 14,534, France's CAC 40 down 14 points at 6,044 and Italy's FTSE MIB 20 points lower at 23,978, according to IG.

European stocks look set to follow the trend in Asia-Pacific overnight, where markets traded mixed as investors wait for the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting later in the day. U.S. stock futures were flat ahead of the meeting's outcome and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed will release new economic and interest rate forecasts, which could indicate that the central bank's officials expect to raise rates by, or even before, 2023.

The Fed is expected to acknowledge stronger growth, which should put the Fed's easy policies in the spotlight, especially given the new $1.9 trillion in federal stimulus spending. Investors will also hear from Chair Powell, who is likely to rock the stock and bond markets with his commentary, despite him being unlikely to offer specifics.

The Fed's meeting comes ahead of other central bank meetings later this week, with the Bank of England and Bank of Japan also set to hold meetings on Thursday.

Oil prices too are in focus after they fell Tuesday, as traders are worried about fuel demand recovery. That came after more European countries suspended the use of Covid vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca, which implied economic recovery from the pandemic may potentially be delayed.

Experts have warned that the suspension, due to concerns over a potential link to reports of blood clots in a handful of cases of vaccinated people, could have far-reaching consequences.

The World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency are carrying out safety reviews of the vaccine, with results expected shortly, but have insisted that available data shows the vaccine is safe and that its benefit outweighs any risks, while the pandemic's impact is still acute in Europe.

In other news, voting in the Netherlands' general election will come to a close Wednesday evening. Incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to win a fourth term in office, but not enough seats for his VVD party to govern alone, and coalition formation could take time.

Earnings come from Munich Re, while BMW releases its annual report. Data on Wednesday includes the latest European new car registration data for February.

