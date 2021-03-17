Facebook is cracking down on groups worldwide to slow the spread of political disinformation

Facebook on Wednesday announced it will no longer recommend civic and political pages or new groups to all users globally.

The policy builds on a temporary halt in October to such recommendations to U.S. users ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The decision was part of the company's efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation on its services. The company permanently removed these groups from U.S. recommendations in January, following the insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.

Facebook won't recommend new groups at all for 21 days, meaning that group administrators will have to manually recruit followers.

Facebook also announced other changes intended to curb the misuse of groups on its social network. The purpose of the changes is to slow the reach of political actors looking to use Facebook for harmful purposes.

These changes include: