Recap and analysis of Fed Chairman Powell's market-moving comments on rates

LIVE UPDATES
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke to reporters for one hour after the central bank published its March 2021 decision on interest rates and thoughts on the U.S. economy.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday greatly improved its economic forecasts in its March 2021 monetary policy decision but nonetheless indicated that it doesn't expect to hike interest rates through 2023.
Powell ended the press conference around 3:30 p.m. ET after detailing the Fed's decision and taking questions for an hour.
— Thomas Franck
Greg Faranello, head of rates strategy at AmeriVet Securities, said that Powell has struck a very dovish, easy tone in his post-FOMC presser.
"He's basically saying 'get out of my face," Faranello said. The strategist noted the 10-year yield fell and the curve flattened. "I think the Fed has some challenges here. There's no question about it. But I think he's really dovish here. Really dovish."
"There is nothing he can do about the economy. He wants the economy to do better and he has said that. He's a maestro himself," Faranello added.
— Patti Domm
Powell reiterated that the Fed needs to see "substantial further progress" from the U.S. economy toward its goals of 2% long-term inflation and maximum employment before it begins to consider tapering its monthly, multibillion-dollar bond purchases.
"Until we give a signal, you can assume we're not there yet," the Fed chief said. "As we approach it, well in advance, well in advance, we will give a signal that yes, we're on a path to possibly achieve that, to consider tapering."
— Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox
Powell said that, if one looks at certain measures, asset valuations — a broad term that captures security prices across U.S. market — look a bit rich.
The Fed looks at four potential vulnerabilities to the economy on a regular basis, Powell said. They include asset valuations, debt owed by businesses and households, funding risk and leverage among financial institutions.
He addressed asset valuations first: "If you look at asset valuations, you can say that by some measures some asset valuations are elevated compared to history. I think that's clear."
— Thomas Franck
Unemployment data shows that the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on minorities in the U.S. labor market.
"It's sad to see because those disparities had really come down to record lows since we started keeping the data that way as recently as a year ago," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday during a press conference. "What happens in a downturn is they move up at twice the speed of white unemployment."
"Out tools affect unemployment generally, but we're going to look at those as a form of slack in the labor market and hope that there's progress there," he noted.
Powell noted that the pandemic impacted areas of the economy that employ many minorities, including the services industry.
— Pippa Stevens
Powell declined to answer a question about a possible extension for changes to the supplementary leverage ratio, which bond traders want clarification on.
The SLR requires banks to hold a certain about of capital against their credit holdings. Last year the Fed allowed Treasuries to not be counted in that ratio, so banks loaded up on government bonds. If the exemption is not extended when it expires later this month, it could force banks to sell Treasurys, sending yields even higher.
Powell said the Fed will have an announcement on the SLR in coming days.
It is unusual for Powell to decline to answer questions outright. The Fed Chair will sometimes give general answers to questions he doesn't feel he should answer in detail, such as those about fiscal policy, but in this case he asked the reporter to choose a different question.
— Jesse Pound, John Melloy
Powell said the Fed would need to see a material and sustained move in inflation above the 2% benchmark before considering changes to its current easy policy stance.
"We do expect that we'll begin to make faster progress on both labor markets and inflation as the year goes on because of the progress with the vaccines, because of the fiscal support that we're getting," he said. "We expect that to happen, but we'll have to see it first."
Asked if it's time for the Fed to begin to think about even considering tapering its monthly bond purchases, Powell said it is still too early.
— Thomas Franck
The U.S. Dollar Index dropped to its low of the day after the Fed's policy announcement, while the price of gold moved higher, reflecting higher expectations for inflation.
Federal Reserve officials projected core inflation to reach 2.2% this year, but indicated that they did not plan to hike interest rates until 2024, reinforcing the idea that the Fed will let the economy and inflation run hot for a while as the U.S. recovers from the pandemic.
— Jesse Pound
Powell began the FOMC's press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET and detailed the central bank's latest policy statement.
He will answer questions from reporters in a matter of minutes.
— Thomas Franck
The Fed's statement and forecast are bullish for stocks, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.
Arone said the Fed sees a more positive economic outlook, expects inflation to be transitory and has no plans to raise rates, at least through 2023.
"It sounds like the perfect scenario for investors," said Arone.
"They suggest they're going to keep interest rates near zero for awhile. They're going to continue the asset purchases," he said. "From that standpoint, monetary policy is going to remain largely accommodative almost regardless of what happens with interest rates, inflation and asset prices."
— Patti Domm
The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped more than 100 points after the Fed's latest economic projections, which showed the central bank has improved its outlook.
The S&P 500 traded flat while the Nasdaq Composite traded down by about 0.4%.
Yields on benchmark Treasury notes, on the other hand, were little changed after the Fed's announcement. The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note held steady at 0.14% and the rate on the 10-year retained the gain of 5 basis points it had prior to the central bank's decision.
The 10-year yield was last seen at 1.65%.
— Thomas Franck
The Fed's so-called dot plot projections budged little with most members still expecting to keep rates near zero through 2023.
Four of the 18 FOMC members were looking for a rate hike at some point in 2022, compared to just one at the December meeting. For 2023, seven members see a rate increase, compared to five in the December forecast. As the chart shows a strong majority forecast no hikes until the "longer run."
— Thomas Franck
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday greatly improved its economic forecasts but nonetheless indicated that it doesn't expect to hike interest rates through 2023.
The Fed's policymaking committee, the Federal Open Market Committee, also voted to keep short-term borrowing rates steady near zero, while continuing an asset purchase program in which the central bank buys at least $120 billion of bonds a month.
Key changes to the Fed's statement came in how central bankers view the economic road ahead and what impact that could have on policy.
"Following a moderation in the pace of the recovery, indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak. Inflation continues to run below 2 percent," the committee said in its post-meeting statement.
— Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox
While the Federal Reserve isn't expected to make any adjustments to interest rates this month, all eyes are on Chair Jerome Powell to see if he signals any futures changes to central bank policy.
That's because a rebounding economy, percolating inflation and a stock market jumping to records don't usually warrant easy monetary policy.
The challenge for the central bank this week will be to explain that position to investors and assure them that even if the status quo remains, that won't provoke policymakers to change course, nor should they.
"The basic line is, 'Everything looks a little better, but there's still a lot of uncertainty and we're not going to do anything soon.' I'm sure we'll hear that," said Bill English, former head of the Fed's Division of Monetary Affairs and now a finance professor at the Yale School of Management.
— Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox