Recap and analysis of Fed Chairman Powell's market-moving comments on rates

Greg Faranello, head of rates strategy at AmeriVet Securities, said that Powell has struck a very dovish, easy tone in his post-FOMC presser.

"He's basically saying 'get out of my face," Faranello said. The strategist noted the 10-year yield fell and the curve flattened. "I think the Fed has some challenges here. There's no question about it. But I think he's really dovish here. Really dovish."

"There is nothing he can do about the economy. He wants the economy to do better and he has said that. He's a maestro himself," Faranello added.

— Patti Domm