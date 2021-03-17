How to get Amazon Alexa to whisper and talk less

The Amazon Alexa voice assistant on your Amazon Echo can whisper. And you can also limit how much it says when you talk to it.

I'm finding it useful at home with a baby in the house, when I don't need Alexa saying "OK" every time I turn off the lights, or when I need Alexa to be quieter when I'm asking the weather at night.

There are two modes you need to turn on: Brief Mode and Whisper Mode, and they're really easy to do.